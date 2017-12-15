Suspect named in church parking lot shooting

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has named Brandon Taylor as the main suspect after a shooting outside a church last month.

Deputies said two people were fighting in the Center Christian Church parking lot, near Garringer-Edgefield Road in northwest Fayette County on Nov. 28, 2017. Witnesses heard shots fired before one of the suspects fled the scene.

When help arrived, the victim, 25-year-old Lee Watkins out of Butler County, was found sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

Investigations have led deputies to name Taylor, 27, from Columbus, as the alleged shooter. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of felonious assault and aggravated robbery. Taylor is defined as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Any information on Taylor’s location is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170. Anonymous tips can be left at www.faycoso.com.