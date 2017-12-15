VIDEO: Cows burned, tortured at Florida dairy farm, animal rights group says

By Published:
WFLA photo

OKEECHOBEE, FL (WFLA) – Another Okeechobee dairy farm has come under fire this week in the wake of cow abuse allegations.

Video released Thursday appears to show cows being tortured at McArthur Dairy Farms.

The video, filmed by undercover workers from Animal Recovery Mission appears to show cows being buried alive, electrocuted, shot and crushed to death. Employees can also be seen using blowtorches to sear off the hairs of the cows’ udders to sanitize their teats before milking.

“Animals are being beaten with makeshift spears, with razor-sharp pieces of PVC, are being stabbed in the face and the private areas,” ARM founder Richard Couto said at a news conference Thursday.

Okeechobee authorities have arrested three McArthur Farm employees in connection with the allegations. Mario Hernandez, 31, was charged with causing cruel death, pain and suffering, a felony. Fernando Lopez-Cruz, 44, and Naul Dorantes-Garcia, 31, are facing misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals. A warrant is out for a fourth employee.

Southeast Milk, a dairy cooperative that ships and markets their milk, released a lengthy statement in response to the allegations:

As we’ve said, we take these allegations extremely seriously. We have zero tolerance for animal abuse and will make any improvements needed to ensure the health and well-being of all dairy cows. Southeast Milk, Inc. (SMI) continues to take corrective action including holding mandatory management and animal care trainings for all SMI member owners this week,” Southeast Milk CEO Jim Sleper said in the statement. “We are working closely with our members to install or improve video surveillance on their dairies and have accelerated the adoption of the newest iteration of the National Dairy F.A.R.M. Program, which requires even more employee training on farms and stricter requirements for working with veterinarians, among other standards. These actions reaffirm our commitment to our customers and consumers that animal care is our top priority.”

ARM has released several similar undercover videos. Just Wednesday, they shared several images that appear to show employees at another Okeechobee farm, Larson Dairy Farm, abusing and tormenting cows while the owner was present and participating.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s