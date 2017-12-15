VIDEO: Michigan deputies rescue horse from frozen pond

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WDIV/NBC News) – Cameras were rolling Wednesday when Michigan deputies and other first responders pulled a horse from a freezing pond.

Deputies from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office helped remove the animal. Initially, deputies tried to use a rope to get the horse out, but they couldn’t get its legs above the ice.

The deputy who attempted to attach a rope to the horse’s bridle fell through the ice. He was quickly pulled out and continued to help with the rescue.

Personnel from the Ray Township Fire Department also responded and assisted with breaking ice to get the horse out.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office posted body cam video from the rescue on their Facebook page.

