Father and son arrested in overdose death of Ohio woman with 9 children

By Published: Updated:
Jim and Keith Boyer (Middletown Police)

MIDDLETOWN, OH (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested in connection with the suspected overdose death of a woman whose nine children watched her die in their family’s Ohio home.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Middletown police on Friday arrested 63-year-old Jim Boyer and his son, 32-year-old Keith Boyer, after issuing warrants earlier in the day. They’ve been charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and petty theft. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

The woman died Wednesday in Middletown. Police say the two men stole money from the woman and then left her to die.

Her death prompted Middletown police to make an appeal for donations of clothes, blankets, toys and appliances to the family of five girls and four boys ranging in age from 1 to 14.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s