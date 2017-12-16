Central Ohio firefighters continue collecting toys for kids in need

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) – Firefighters spend their days serving the community, but on Saturday, many of them chose to give back in a different way.

“Our job’s all about helping people,” said Jon Hamilton, a firefighter and paramedic for the Upper Arlington Fire Division. “Putting a smile on a kid’s face on Christmas, that’s priceless.”

NBC4 is continuing to partner with local fire departments, including Upper Arlington, to collect toys for those in need through Firefighters 4 Kids.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the following fire stations are collecting toys and gift cards:

Upper Arlington: Station 72 (3861 Reed Rd.)

Dublin: Station 91 (6255 Shier Rings Rd.)

Worthington: 6500 N. High St.

Cars began rolling in before 9 a.m. Saturday in Upper Arlington. Megan Trapasso, a nurse who lives in Upper Arlington, said it was her first time donating.

“I brought a Disney princess,” Trapasso said. “It definitely makes me really happy just to make a difference.”

For Karen Maddex, this is an annual tradition.

“When I was a child my parents instilled in me the importance of paying it forward,” Maddex said.

She teared up as she spoke to NBC4, describing the toys she brought.

“It just makes me so happy, and you can see that I’m crying now,” said Maddex, who lives in Upper Arlington.

Patrick Bye of Upper Arlington said he and his wife are now empty-nesters, and they donate so other kids can have a good holiday as their children always did.

“I’d be really sad for them not to have gifts,” Bye said. “Our kids have always had stuff, and [we] really want to make sure other people have stuff.”

Jon Hamilton said firefighters and paramedics often see tough situations in their line of work. He said seeing communities come together like this is “incredible.”

“You see these children that aren’t so in need helping the kids that are,” Hamilton said. “So this is a really great way to teach your children to help other people out.”

The 40th Annual NBC4 Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive is sponsored by CME Federal Credit Union and 97.9 WNCI. On Saturday, December 16, NBC4 and the Columbus Division of Fire collected enough toy donations at NBC4’s studios to fill two and a half semi-trailers. People also donated more than $52,000 in money and gift cards.

Donations will still be accepted at all Franklin County fire stations through December 24. You can make monetary donations by texting FF4K17 to 444999 or making a credit card donation online at www.cmefcu.org. Check and money order donations are also accepted:

CME Federal Credit Union

Attn: Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive

365 S. Fourth Street

Columbus, OH 43215

For additional information, visit www.firefighters4kids.com.