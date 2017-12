COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Value City Arena was evacuated briefly after a fire alarm was set off, according to the Ohio State Associate Athletics Director for Communications Dan Wallenberg.

It happened just after 7pm. A fire alarm was set off inside a concessions stand. According to officials, it was the failure of an exhaust fan that set off the smoke detector.

Everyone was allowed back in after the alarm was cancelled.

The game is set to continue.