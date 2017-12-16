Florida woman arrested after three dogs found in freezer

PIERSON, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies checking the home of a Florida woman and her small child found three dead dogs in her freezer and a house covered in filth and cockroaches.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that 35-year-old Victoria Kanger was arrested on Thursday and charged with child neglect.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say they found heaps of trash inside the home, and were overwhelmed by the odor of urine and feces.

The deputies’ lower pant legs were covered in fleas when they entered.

Authorities say a 5-year-old girl living in the home sat in a couch crawling with roaches. She directed the deputies to the dogs in the freezer.

Kanger told authorities she froze the dogs because she didn’t have a shovel to bury them.

