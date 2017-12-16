Former substitute teacher in northeast Ohio facing child porn charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former substitute teacher who worked frequently at Liberty High School in northeast Ohio is facing serious criminal charges involving child pornography.

Michael Mattocks, 31, is charged with eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Friday morning.

Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman says that Mattocks used his position to obtain pictures of minors. A search warrant also uncovered internet-based child pornography in his possession.

Mattocks was asked to leave the district once a student voiced concerns about him to the principal in January of this year.

“He has not been back here ever since he was let go of his duties and terminated,” Liberty Superintendent Joseph Nohra said. “It was a very swift and quick action that’s part of the safe guards and procedures that we have at the Liberty Local Schools to protect our children.”

Mattocks is currently out of jail on $5,000 bond.

He’s due back in court on Jan. 24.

