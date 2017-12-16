Health law sign-up deadline extended for some people

By Published:
The Healthcare.gov website is seen on a computer screen Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a rush of last-minute sign-ups, the Trump administration says it’s extending the deadline for some people to finish health insurance applications for next year under the Affordable Care Act.

Callers to the HealthCare.gov service center on Saturday morning got a recorded message saying “don’t worry” — if they’d called and left their phone number before the deadline, they’ll get a call back and still can enroll for 2018.

HealthCare.gov issued similar extensions previously under the Obama administration.

Although the deadline has passed for most consumers in the 39 states served by HealthCare.gov, several states running their own enrollment websites have longer deadlines.

Also, longer sign-up periods are available on HealthCare.gov for people in special circumstances, including those affected by this year’s hurricanes.

The HealthCare.gov call center is at 800-318-2596.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s