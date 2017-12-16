Multi-vehicle crash closes part of I-270 at I-670 on east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition after a multi-vehicle crash on the east side Saturday.

I-270 northbound is currently closed at I-670. The accident occurred near McCutcheon Road. Traffic is backed up past Hamilton Road as of 2:45pm.

Columbus Police have not said how many vehicles are involved or if there are other injuries.

