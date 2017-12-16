New gym provides safe space to play for people with autism

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — Most of us may not give a second thought to exercising or enjoying the benefits of a gym, but that’s not always the case for some people with autism or special needs. A gym called We Rock the Spectrum changes that.

The new facility in Lewis Center is the first Ohio location of We Rock the Spectrum. The gym provides sensory safe play for kids that include gym pieces of theraputic equipment designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face. It’s a wonderful opportunity for Shonda Williams. Her son has autism, and she says they’ve never found a facility like this.

“They absolutely just cater to everyone children on the spectrum, children that are not on the spectrum, they make you feel welcome,” she said.

Lyndsey Vidra worked as an educator for children with autism. Her experience led her to open this gym. Music, art class, and even a private birthday party space is provided.

“Today was just a great one,” she said. “We had a parent tell me that her laugher told her this was the best day ever, and it started with she was afraid of the zip line and by the end, we can’t get her off of it so … that was a pretty quick reward an hour of being open so I know its a good thing we’re doing.'”

For Shonda Williams and her son, it’s better than a good thing.

“It’s very important to me that my son feels like everyone else like hes a part of everyone else in the world, really is important,” she said.

The equipment is weight-specific, so children and adults with autism can enjoy the facility.