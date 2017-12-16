One person dead after fire on far east side

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after an early morning fire on the far east side.

Fire crews with the Columbus Division of Fire were dispatched to the 4500 block of Keeler Drive around 3:18am Saturday on the report of a fire. When crews arrived, they were able to contain the fire quickly, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Martin said that crews found one person inside the home. Medics pronounced that person dead on the scene. Officials are not able to release the identity of the victim at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

