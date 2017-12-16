Police: Best Buy manager threatened with gun as couple steals tablets

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As if retail managers don’t have enough problems during the holiday season, Columbus Police say a Best Buy manager was threatened with a gun when trying to stop two thieves.

It happened on Sunday, Dec. 10 around 4pm at the Best Buy at 3840 Morse Road. According to Columbus Police, a man and a woman tried to walk out of the store with several electronic tablets stashed in the woman’s purse. A manager at the store attempted to stop the pair, but the woman refused to hand over her purse. The man then lifted his shirt, showing a handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants.

The couple fled the store with the stolen tablets. Police say they were driving a white van with a possible dealer tag.

The suspects are both in their late 20s to early 30s. The man has facial hair, stands around 6-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. The woman is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

