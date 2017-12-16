‘Serial child molester’ with possible victims in Ohio arrested in North Carolina

By Published:
Angel Mario Guzman Lobo (Photo credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) —  A man police say is a serial child molester with victims in at least four states, including Ohio, has been arrested.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department say Angel Mario Guzman Lobo, 61, is charged with 20 counts of sex crimes, according to NBC affiliate WCNC.  Police say the arrest was made after a girl reported he fondled her on multiple occasions in 2014 and 2015 in Charlotte. Police determined Lobo also assaulted two other children during the same time period.

WCNC reports that Lobo moved around a lot and would be invited into the homes of families in Hispanic communities as a caregiver.

“He was kind of a transient guy, so he just kind of came from one place to another, and when he rents the room, he gains their trust, he volunteers to take care of their children and that’s when the assaults occur,” Sgt. Jem Jones of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said at a news conference on Friday.

Police say the crimes could go back decades and they are trying to identify other victims in Ohio, Maryland and New York in addition to the three cases in Charlotte.

“He opened up and gave us these other locations in other states and other victims,” Sgt. Jones said.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information about Lobo’s crimes to come forward.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s