Student in Tuscarawas Co. dies of ‘probable’ case of meningitis

GNADENHUTTEN, OH (WCMH) — A student in Tuscarawas County died Thursday from a ‘probable’ case of bacterial meningitis, according to NBC affiliate WKYC.

District superintendent Ira Wentworth said the student passed away after school hours Thursday, Dec. 14. His name has not been released.

The next day, an announcement was made to the student body and counselors were made available.

It was only after that the Tuscarawas County Health Dept. notified the district of the likely cause of death.

According to a letter on the district’s website, the student did not exhibit any symptoms until the day he died. Anyone who came into close contact with the student that day was recommended to go to local hospitals to receive treatment.

Indian Valley High School will be closed Monday to allow cleaners to disinfect a restroom the student was in as well as his bus, WKYC reports. All other schools in the Indian Valley district will be open.

The health department added that meningitis is “less contagious than the common cold” and that those who did not come into close contact with the student should not be concerned.

