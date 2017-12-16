Two hospitalized after fire in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after an early morning fire in north Columbus.

The fire broke out around 1:36am on the 100 block of East North Broadway. According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire, two people were taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

