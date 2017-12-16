U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Christopher Hemmingsen

Hemmingsen is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Hemmingsen is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Wesley Reynolds

Reynolds is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Reynolds is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Brandon Taylor

Taylor is wanted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Taylor is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Patricia Wilburn

Wilburn is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated possession of drugs.

Wilburn is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.