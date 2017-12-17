Candidates lining up to run for Tiberi’s seat in Congress, special election yet to be scheduled

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Candidates are lining up for a soon-to-be-open seat in the House of Representatives for Ohio’s 12th district, but the special election to replace retiring Representative Pat Tiberi could still be several months away.

The Secretary of State’s office said it cannot schedule the special election for the seat until Tiberi actually resigns. In October, Tiberi announced he will be stepping down to spend more time with his family and pursue other opportunities.

“There’s a part of this job that’s pretty grueling and you miss a lot of family time and you miss a lot of your kids,” Tiberi said. “There’s things more important than being a Congressman and one of those is being a dad.”

Tiberi also said there has been some frustration trying to work on big issues — like health care — in Congress. He has yet to specify a date for his resignation but said it would be some time before the end of January.

Current and former politicians have already announced they are in the running for Tiberi’s seat.

Republican state senators Troy Balderson of Zanesville and Kevin Bacon of Minerva Park both plan on running for the office. Delaware County Prosecutor Carol O’Brien also plans to run for the seat on the Republican ticket, as well as former Marine Brandon Grisez and local real estate investor Jon Halverstadt.

Five Democrats are also pursuing the seat, including former Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott, retired health care professional Doug Wilson, Galena farmer John Russell, businessman and Army veteran Ed Albertson, and Marion native John Peters.

Ohio’s 12th district includes Delaware, Zanesville, Newark, Mansfield and Dublin.