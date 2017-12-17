Mario Batali sends holiday recipe in same email as apology for sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has issued an apology to his newsletter subscribers for his sexual misconduct against women, but he confounded some by ending his message with a recipe for a “holiday-inspired breakfast.”

Batali was immediately blasted on social media for including in the Friday email the “Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls” recipe after his apology for making “many mistakes.”

Several women have made allegations that he touched them inappropriately. Batali admitted his behavior and first apologized in a statement Monday.

He has stepped down from his restaurant empire and was kicked off the ABC cooking show, “The Chew.” The Food Network also scrapped plans to air new episodes of his hit ’90s cooking show, “Molto Mario.”

An email sent to Batali’s media team Saturday seeking comment was not immediately returned.

