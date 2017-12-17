One person in critical condition after shooting in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized in critical condition after a southwest Columbus shooting, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of 719 South Ogden Avenue around 10:07 on the report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital in critical condition. Police would later say the shooting was self-inflicted.

