Program pairs Texas inmates with foster cats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new foster program in Texas is helping kittens looking for a forever home, and inmates at the Travis County Correctional Complex .

Several inmates got to meet their new cats on Friday. The program, which will see the inmates train the cats, was approved last month.

For those of you thinking cats can’t be trained, think again.

“They learn things, like they can sit, they can high-five. These kittens by the time they are ready for adoption, they can be trained on harnesses,” said Lauralei Combs with the Austin Animal Center. “They will be on leashes.”

This is an expansion of the Dogs 101 program, where inmates also train adoptable dogs.

