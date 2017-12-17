Reports: Marvin Lewis leaving Bengals after this season

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, left, stands on the field as quarterback Andy Dalton, right, wipes sweat from his face in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport is reporting Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis will leave after this season.

The 59-year-old reportedly plans to pursue other opportunities.

Lewis is in his 15th year with the Bengals, making him the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick. He has a 123-111-3 record with the Bengals and steered them to four AFC North championships and seven playoff appearances, but never got a postseason win.

The news comes several hours before the Bengals play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis at 1pm Sunday.

