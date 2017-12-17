Reports: Marvin Lewis leaving Bengals after this season

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport is reporting Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis will leave after this season.

The 59-year-old reportedly plans to pursue other opportunities.

Lewis is in his 15th year with the Bengals, making him the second-longest tenured coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick. He has a 123-111-3 record with the Bengals and steered them to four AFC North championships and seven playoff appearances, but never got a postseason win.

The news comes several hours before the Bengals play the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis at 1pm Sunday.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.