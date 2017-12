PITTSBURGH (WCMH) — Former Ohio State Buckeye Ryan Shazier was an unexpected guest at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against New England on Sunday.

The AFC North champions placed Shazier on injured reserve Tuesday because of a spinal injury suffered in a victory over Cincinnati on Dec. 4.

NBC Sports reports Shazier was in a suite at Heinz Field Sunday watching the game. He was shown on the video boards waving a Terrible Towel to excite the crowd before the Patriots offense took the field.