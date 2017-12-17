Spurlock’s ‘Super Size Me’ sequel pulled from Sundance fest

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2015, file photo, Morgan Spurlock attends an event at the SVA Theatre in New York. Declaring "I am part of the problem," Spurlock confessed in an online post Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, to sexual harassment, infidelity and said a woman accused him of rape in college. (Photo by Ben Hider/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Morgan Spurlock’s latest documentary will not premiere at the Sundance Film Festival as planned.

The remaining partners in his production company said Friday that they removed “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” from the Sundance slate in light of Spurlock’s confessions of sexual misconduct this week.

The documentary was filmed in Columbus.

Warrior Poets partners Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin said in a statement that “this is not the appropriate time” for the film to premiere.

YouTube Red, which was to distribute the film, also had a change of heart. YouTube said Friday it would not release the film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Producers of another documentary set to premiere at Sundance next month also said Friday they were distancing themselves from Spurlock.

“In light of Morgan’s recent revelations, we agreed to end his association with ‘The Devil We Know,'” producer Kristin Lazure said in a statement. She said she hoped to keep the focus on the film, which explores the effects of toxic chemical pollution.

Spurlock said Wednesday in a lengthy online post that he was accused of rape while in college and settled a sexual harassment case with a female assistant at his office eight years ago. He said he would immediately step down from the production company he co-founded.

Representatives for Spurlock did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

