Thousands get free groceries at St. Stephen’s giveaway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The St. Stephen’s Community House, along with the Center for Healthy Families, came together to help feed Central Ohio families on Sunday. The lines are long, but moved quickly. Thousands of families came out for free groceries.

Velda Woods has a family of 6, including 3 grandchildren.

“It’s hard to buy food and gifts sometimes at Christmas time. So it helps a lot,” said Wood.

Our crews followed her and more than 500 volunteers as they loaded carts, and stuffed bags with produce, frozen food, chicken and turkey.

Marylin Mehaffie is with St. Stephen’s Community House. She said the event is needed.

“For some families they don’t have food for good holiday meals. We can provide that holiday meal though this program,” said Mehaffie.

The Center for Healthy families is also doing its part. Organizers say food drives like this are needed, while those getting the help say they are thankful.

“This is the best food pantry to come to during the holiday season cause they give you enough food to last a whole month and we really appreciate it,” said Woods.