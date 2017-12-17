Two stable after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says two people are stable after a double shooting in north Columbus.

Police say there are two separate scenes, both stemming from the same shooting: One at Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue, and one in the 4100 block of Grayfriars Lane.

One victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and the other to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Double shooting in North Columbus. Two in critical condition. CPD investigating two scenes pic.twitter.com/KxUYUDOjGW — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) December 17, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.