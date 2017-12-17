Worker caught in waste grinder at Ohio meat processing plant dies

CANTON, OH (AP) — Authorities say a worker caught in a machine at a meat processing plant in Ohio has died.

The Repository reports the Stark County Coroner’s Office has identified the worker killed Saturday afternoon at the Fresh Mark plant in Canton as 62-year-old Samuel Martinez. Authorities say the Guatemalan national died at the scene.

A coroner’s investigator says the Canton resident stepped into a chute and got caught in a waste grinder.

Fresh Mark said in a statement Saturday that company officials are working with authorities to determine what happened.

A worker at the plant was electrocuted in 2011 when he tried to plug in a fan while standing in water.

Fresh Mark sells ham, bacon, hot dogs and lunch meat under the Superior’s and Sugardale brands.

