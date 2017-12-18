15-year-old boy killed while delivering newspapers in Chicago

KRON Staff Published:

CHICAGO (KRON) – Police say a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while helping his stepfather deliver newspapers in Chicago.

Investigators say a man in another vehicle pulled up to the car Sunday and opened fire. The boy, Brian Jasso, was shot in the head.

The boy’s family tells WLS-TV he was trying to earn some money for his sister’s birthday present.

Investigators are trying to determine if the boy’s death was a case of mistaken identity, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Police say neither the teen nor his stepfather had any known gang affiliation.

The shooting happened in an area known for gang violence.

Chicago Tribune publisher and editor Bruce Dold says the newspaper is “saddened and stunned by the news.”

The boy’s stepdad is an independent contractor who delivers the Tribune and other newspapers.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s