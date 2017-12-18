15-year-old boy killed while delivering newspapers in Chicago

CHICAGO (KRON) – Police say a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot while helping his stepfather deliver newspapers in Chicago.

Investigators say a man in another vehicle pulled up to the car Sunday and opened fire. The boy, Brian Jasso, was shot in the head.

The boy’s family tells WLS-TV he was trying to earn some money for his sister’s birthday present.

Investigators are trying to determine if the boy’s death was a case of mistaken identity, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Police say neither the teen nor his stepfather had any known gang affiliation.

The shooting happened in an area known for gang violence.

Chicago Tribune publisher and editor Bruce Dold says the newspaper is “saddened and stunned by the news.”

The boy’s stepdad is an independent contractor who delivers the Tribune and other newspapers.