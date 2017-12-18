Buckeyes visit patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With just 11 days until the Buckeyes face the Trojans of USC, several players took some time to visit patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Buckeye defensive tackle Robert ‘BB’ Landers’ smile was beaming as he and the rest of the team helped patients pick out toys.

“Right now our players have been through Bowl training, finals, and they’re exhausted. I could’ve took all of them down here. They have great hearts. They’re great people. I think they’re also a product of Central Ohio, this is the most compassionate area I’ve ever lived, and it really humbles you and honors you to be able to come spend time with these beautiful kids and beautiful families,” said OSU Head Coach Urban Meyer.

The Buckeyes signed autographs and even video chatted with a few patients who were too ill to be present.

“Just to put a smile on these kids’ faces when they’re struggling, we’re just so luck to be healthy. So we try and come in here and help these kids out,” said defensive end Nick Bosa.

“This kind of brings you back to reality, keep you from going insane.  So I know I appreciate it, as soon as Coach Meyer asked me if I wanted to come I told him yes with no hesitation, it’s amazing,” said defensive tackle Robert Landers.

A number of patients also appreciated the Buckeyes taking time as the players told them to stay strong and keep fighting.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s