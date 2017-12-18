ATLANTA, GA (WATE) — Many people were stranded over the weekend at the world’s busiest airport due to a power outage.

More than 1,000 flights were grounded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Georgia Power said the outage was caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility, according to the Associated Press.

Atlanta-based company Chick-fil-A does not operate on Sundays. However, due to the emergency, the company provided food to passengers.

Chick-fil-A spokesperson Jackie Jags said, “The mayor called about 10 p.m. and asked for assistance. We immediately mobilized staff and team members who live and work near the airport, and they are making sandwiches and delivering them to the EOC (emergency operations center).”

Power at the airport was fully restored on Monday.

The airport tweeted, “LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle.”

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017