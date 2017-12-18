Christmas light display pays tribute to Selena

BOERNE, TX (KXAN) — A Texas family has a tradition and it is lighting up the neighborhood. This year the Hinojosa family is honoring Selena, the late queen of Tejano, with a Christmas light show.

The family lives out in Boerne, 90 minutes from Austin.

They posted their video on Saturday on Facebook, and since then its been viewed more than a million times, and shared by thousands.

KXAN reached out to the family to find the story behind the display. “We’ve been doing it for 4 years now,” a Hinojosa family member said. “Each year we add a few unique ones in addition to the Christmas ones we have. When Selena got her Hollywood star I played the song to my 3-year-old and he started singing it.”

The family is also honoring our nation’s military with a display to raise awareness for Warrior Chef.

If you are wondering about their light bill, the family uses LED Christmas lights, and they say their bill does not go up.

