East Columbus crash leaves one dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A pedestrian is dead following a crash in east Columbus.

It happened around 8:46pm Monday near the near the intersection of N. Nelson Road and Avalon Place.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released by police.

Police also responded to a nearby report of shots fired around the same time. It is not clear whether the crash is related to the gunfire.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.