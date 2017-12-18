Ex-Wife Arrested On Charges Related To NBA Star’s 2010 Murder

The ex-wife of an NBA basketball star who was found dead 2010 has been arrested in connection with the murder investigation.

At a press conference held Friday, Memphis law enforcement officials announced the arrest of Sherra Wright-Robinson, ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright. According to a police statement, she’s charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Wright-Robinson’s arrest follows the first degree murder indictment of Billy Turner in the case two weeks prior.

Wright’s body was found in the summer of 2010 in a swampy field in suburban Memphis. The case is among the most high profile unsolved murders in Tennessee memory.

Wright-Robinson, 46, lives in Murrieta, Calif., and was arrested Friday night by federal marshals on a fugitive warrant and is in custody in the Riverside County Jail pending extradition proceedings.

Turner, who was indicted Dec. 5 , remains in the Shelby County Jail on $1 million bond.

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010, when he left Wright-Robinson’s Tennessee home.

Early the following morning, police received a 911 call from his cell phone, but the call was interrupted by gunfire.

Ten days later, Wright’s body was discovered in a field. He’d been shot multiple times, according to the indictment.

Wright played for the Memphis Grizzlies and four other NBA teams over 13 seasons.

The latest developments come after authorities announced in November that they had located the murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Miss.