FedEx warns of phony email alerts

By Published:

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) — FedEx is warning consumers about a scam using fake emails.

According to FedEx, fraudulent emails are being sent to people with the subject line “FedEx: Delivery Problems Notification,” which redirects the consumer to a site that infects their computer.

FedEx says some of the redirected sites even look like FedEx.com, but are an infected site.

“If you receive a message matching the description below, do not open the email or click on the hyperlink. Delete the email immediately or forward it to abuse@fedex.com,” FedEx warns.

FedEx says it will not send unsolicited emails to customers requesting information regarding packages, invoices, account numbers, passwords or personal information.

If you think you may have been a victim of one of these emails, you can go to the FedEx Customer Protection Center to learn more about protecting yourself online.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s