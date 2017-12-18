Giant Minions display fills Indiana man’s yard

NEW ALBANY, IN (WCMH) – A giant Christmas minions display is getting quite a bit of attention in southern Indiana.

WAVE reports Michael Porteau’s yard is full of about 70 of the yellow minions first introduced in ‘Despicable Me.’

Porteau sad his display started as a decorating ‘war’ with a neighbor to see who could have the most inflatables.

“Last year we had about 30 minions, and then after Christmas, they went on sale so I bought ’em up and ended up with a bunch of minions,” he said.

He spent about $3,000 in all on the minions, News and Tribune reported.