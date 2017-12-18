Liquor won’t be sold on holidays in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is telling people to plan ahead if they want to buy alcohol for the holidays this year.
Per state law a retail liquor store may not sell liquor on Christmas Day and liquor also may not be sold on Sundays.
This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday and Christmas follows on Monday. No liquor sales will be permitted either day.
Those wishing to ring in 2018 also will be impacted because New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.
Although you cannot buy wine, beer and champagne may be purchased after 1 PM on Sundays. Restaurants, bars, and private clubs will be able to sell liquor on their premises.
Employees of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Administration also offer these tips for a joyous and safe holiday season:
- Don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver, use public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.
- Heed alcohol warning labels for prescription medication.
- Do not over-consume and be aware of possible negative consequences from drinking too much. This could include accidents, assaults, fires, falls and alcohol poisoning.
- Do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach.
- If you are sick, depressed, or taking medication, you should not drink alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant and can heighten the way you fell in a negative manner.
- If you are hosting a gathering where alcohol will be served, we recommend:
- Providing non-alcoholic beverages
- Providing food
- Ceasing alcohol service at least one hour or more before your party ends
- Avoiding common source access to beverages like a keg or unattended bar. Provide a responsible server and do not over-serve.
- Making your event centered around the gathering and not getting intoxicated