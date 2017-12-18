Liquor won’t be sold on holidays in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is telling people to plan ahead if they want to buy alcohol for the holidays this year.

Per state law a retail liquor store may not sell liquor on Christmas Day and liquor also may not be sold on Sundays.

This year, Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday and Christmas follows on Monday. No liquor sales will be permitted either day.

Those wishing to ring in 2018 also will be impacted because New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday.

Although you cannot buy wine, beer and champagne may be purchased after 1 PM on Sundays. Restaurants, bars, and private clubs will be able to sell liquor on their premises.

Employees of the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Administration also offer these tips for a joyous and safe holiday season:

Don’t drink and drive. Have a designated driver, use public transportation, or other ride-sharing apps.

Heed alcohol warning labels for prescription medication.

Do not over-consume and be aware of possible negative consequences from drinking too much. This could include accidents, assaults, fires, falls and alcohol poisoning.

Do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach.

If you are sick, depressed, or taking medication, you should not drink alcohol. Alcohol is a depressant and can heighten the way you fell in a negative manner.

If you are hosting a gathering where alcohol will be served, we recommend:

Providing non-alcoholic beverages

Providing food

Ceasing alcohol service at least one hour or more before your party ends

Avoiding common source access to beverages like a keg or unattended bar. Provide a responsible server and do not over-serve.

Making your event centered around the gathering and not getting intoxicated