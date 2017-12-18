New grants announced for Columbus My Brother’s Keeper initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus was one of the first cities to take part in the ‘My Brother’s Keeper’ initiative started by President Obama in 2014.

Monday, Columbus City Councilmember Shannon Hardin made a major announcement that will aid the effort to empower groups that work with boys and young men of color in our communities.

Hardin presented stats that showed where young men were most likely to succeed, most likely to engage in crime and other data.

“We realized that for us to really solve for the issues facing young men of color, we had to start back at data in metrics so that we can know what we are really trying to solve for and know who is in the community that is doing the good work,” said Hardin.

“I just think the severity of the problem in some of our neighborhoods is really startling,” said Jasmine Ayres with ‘Yes We Can Columbus.’

Hardin also announced a new $100,000 grant that could help programs targeted to helping young men of color thrive even more.

Terry Green says he is thankful this is available for his program.

“Increasing the budget for the safety initiative that provide more opportunities for us as community organizers that’s trying to find more funding to be able to help these young men of color in the community,” said Green.

He says he’s seen firsthand the effect growing up in underprivileged communities can have on teens.