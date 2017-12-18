OSU details steps to have fraternities restored

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State University has laid out its plan to work with 37 suspended fraternities to address issues within the Interfraternity Council community.

In the eight-page plan, the university addresses seven different topics, including recruiting activities and social culture.

The steps include submitting plans for recruiting activities that must be approved by the Office of Student Life Sorority and Fraternity Life/

They must also submit plans to educate new members and commit to anti-hazing education.

The university suspended those 37 fraternities last month because 11 of them were under investigation. The investigations were due to cases involving alcohol and hazing.

