Parents issue warning after baby nearly loses finger to jingle bell

By Published:

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (WCMH) — A 1-year-old girl in Missouri nearly lost her finger after getting it stuck inside a jingle bell.

Sean and Lisa Jackson baby proof everything, but on a Sunday around Thanksgiving, 14-month only Andi found trouble in the most unusual way.

“My husband comes up and says look what trouble does. Our fourth Andi, she’s got a jingle bell on her finger. We laughed for a second because she’s the mischievous one,” Lisa told KMOV.

Photos show the jingle bell firmly locked around Andi’s left index finger.

Sean and Lisa tried to get it off, but the bell wouldn’t move, and when Andi’s finger started bleeding they took the child to the local emergency room.

“She [the doctor] said I’m not touching this. I haven’t seen anything like this,” said Lisa.

That’s when they took Andi to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital for surgery where doctors couldn’t promise they could save the toddler’s finger.

Luckily doctors, using a high-tech version of needle-nose pliers, were able to remove the bell.

Andi’s arm was bandaged up after the surgery, and there will be follow-up care, but her parents are thankful their daughter didn’t lose her finger.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s