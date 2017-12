COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man suspected of shooting his son and daughter has been arrested.

Robert Brigham Senior is suspected of shooting his two adult children, 34-year-old Robert Brigham Junior and 26-year-old Toya Ingram.

Brigham Jr. was shot once in the back and Ingram was shot once in the hand and once in the neck. Police said both victims are in stable condition.

Court records show Brigham Sr. was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Double shooting in North Columbus. Two in critical condition. CPD investigating two scenes pic.twitter.com/KxUYUDOjGW — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) December 17, 2017