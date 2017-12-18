Report: NBC considering revival of ‘The Office’

(WCMH) – NBC may be getting ready to launch a revival of ‘The Office’, TVLine reports.

TVLine reported the revival would feature a mix of new and old cast members. Steve Carell will not be involved, according to TVLine’s sources.

NBC did not comment to TVLine to confirm any details of the story.

‘’The Office,’ based on a BBC series of the same name, ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013. It followed the everyday lives of employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton Pennsylvania.

A revived ‘Will & Grace’ premiered during the fall season on NBC.