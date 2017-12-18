Report: NBC considering revival of ‘The Office’

By Published:
(NBC)

(WCMH) – NBC may be getting ready to launch a revival of ‘The Office’, TVLine reports.

TVLine reported the revival would feature a mix of new and old cast members. Steve Carell will not be involved, according to TVLine’s sources.

NBC did not comment to TVLine to confirm any details of the story.

‘’The Office,’ based on a BBC series of the same name, ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013. It followed the everyday lives of employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton Pennsylvania.

A revived ‘Will & Grace’ premiered during the fall season on NBC.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s