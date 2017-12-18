Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a bank Saturday morning.

It happened around 9:27am on December 16 at the Huntington Bank at 3424 Cleveland Avenue.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a man approached a bank employee, made a threat and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect left.

The Sheriff’s office described the suspect as a black male in his early to mid-20s standing between 6’ and 6’3” and weighing between 190 and 210 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown Timberland-style boots.

Police believe the suspect is driving a smaller white four-door car with possible damage to the front of the driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3351.