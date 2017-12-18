Study: More people calling Uber instead of ambulance in case of emergency

KXRM Published:

LAWRENCE, KS (KXRM) – More people are calling Uber instead of an ambulance in case of emergency, according to a new study.

The University of Kansas found that the use of Uber in several cities nationwide reduced “per capita ambulance volume by at least seven percent” in low-risk emergency situations.

David Slusky, assistant professor of economics, and co-author Leon Moskatel of the Department of Medicine at Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, examined ambulance rates in 766 U.S. cities across the country in 44 states as Uber entered their markets from 2013 to 2015.

According to Slusky, it could be because ambulance trips are more expensive for patients and insurance companies. The study reports some insurance companies are even offering those covered a $50 gift card to take an Uber instead of ambulance.

Taking an Uber could also be ideal for patients who are unable to drive but do not require immediate medical attention.

