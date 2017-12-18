Veterans honor unclaimed brother

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WTHR) The sanctuary at Indiana’s Allisonville Christian Church was nearly full Saturday afternoon for the funeral service of a Marine who died with no known family.

“We didn’t know him, but yet we showed up, because vets help vets,” said Russell Pryor, Veterans of Foreign Wars district 11 commander. “Vets take care of vets. I think this was wonderful today. I mean to see every place out here looking around being filled with people who just have a love in their heart because of a service that he did for us and for this country.”

Glenn Shelton was born in Louisville, Kentucky, earned a purple heart in the Vietnam War and died in Indiana at age 68. No family claimed his body.

No one at the funeral Shelton except Roy Ladd.

“It was amazing when I came here for Glenn, I was expecting to be the only person here that knew him,” said Ladd. “And I am the only person who knew him, but I never expected this many people to be here. I was just totally shocked at all the people that showed up that did not know him.”

Ladd lost touch with his good friend more than 30 years ago when Shelton left town.

“My nickname is Bennie,” said Ladd. “Whenever you saw Bennie, you saw Glenn. Wherever you saw Glenn, you saw Bennie. We just ran together. We played basketball together. We played cards together. We just did everything together – very funny, comical, easy-going, easy to get along with, very likeable person.”