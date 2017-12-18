Waverly under boil advisory after major water line break

WAVERLY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio EPA has issued a boil advisory for Waverly and some of the surrounding area after a major leak.

According to the Ohio EPA, a water line break in Crooked Cree drained the majority of the water system for the town.

Nearly all the 4440 resident of Waverly and the 1230 people in Lake White are included in the boil advisory.

The Ohio EPA says to fix the leak, Waverly will first need to dam the creek, and then dig up the line to insert valves on both sides of the creek. A permanent repair to the line will then be made.

The line is estimated to be fixed later tonight, but not exact time was given.