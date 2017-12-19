Amber Alert issued in Texas after mother found stabbed to death

By Published:

HOUSTON (WCMH) — Police in Houston, Texas issued an Amber Alert Tuesday after the mother of an 11-month-old baby was found stabbed to death.

The Amber Alert was issued for 11-month-old Shanally Flores, KPRC reported. Police said Shanally was nowhere to be found when they responded to an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Police believe Shanally is with her father, who is also considered a suspect in the stabbing.

Shanally is described as being 30 inches tall and about 20 pounds. She is believed to be Honduran and possibly black or mixed race.

Her father is Thomas Bernardez, a black Honduran, KPRC reported. He is believed to be driving a 2000 blue Toyota Celica with a black hood and Texas license plate number CM7-L340.

Anyone with information on Bernardez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s