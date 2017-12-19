Holiday fire safety tips

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The cold months are one of the busiest times of year for our local fire departments. Already in December three people have died in fires across Columbus, according to Franklin Township Assistant Fire Chief Chas Adams.

“Just in the last few weeks there’s been some very significant and tragic fires just around the City of Columbus,” said Chief Adams.

Fire hazards like space heaters, strings of lights, even your Christmas tree could ignite a devastating blaze. Chief Adams said it’s important not to overlook these everyday items, especially during the busy holiday season.

“It’s Christmas time, it’s the holiday season, we have a lot of extra lights on in the house. Unfortunately, sometimes money does get tight especially this time of year,” he said. “We have seen people use ovens for heating and that is absolutely one of the most dangers things.”

He said space heaters can also be dangerous. Besides being a fire hazard some can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Anything that’s going to run by a fuel source needs to be outside,” said Chief Adams. “Anything that can be plugged in, you can run on the inside.”

Make sure you’re not plugging too much into the wall. Chief Adams said a space heater should have it’s own outlet.

“We plug everything into one area just like ‘Christmas Story’, right? We have 37 things plugged into one outlet in the wall,” said Chief Adams. “That’s just too much. That’s going create heat and that’s going to create fire.”

Regardless of whether your Christmas tree is real or artificial, he said just a quick spark or a bad bulb can make them go up in flames. That’s why he said it’s important to never leave your tree lights running 24/7. Put them on a timer or turn them off.

If your tree is real, make sure you water it.

“The real trees we’ve got to make sure they’re watered because those things go up like a tinderbox if they dry out,” he said. “It all comes back to smoke detectors and we need to make sure we have them in the house. We need to make sure the batteries have been changed and they’re working.”