Human remains found buried in back yard of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, OH (WKYC) – After a day of digging, Cleveland police have found human remains in the backyard of a home.

WKYC reports a Cleveland woman was taken into custody after someone called from Pakistan and said she had buried her child in her yard.

The woman, identified as Larissa Rodriguez, told police her son was with his father in Houston, according to police. She said he left more than two weeks ago and he has no way of contacting the father.

After searching most of the day, the remains were discovered around 5pm, WKYC reported.

The caller told police that Rodriguez buried her son in the backyard after finding him unresponsive two months ago.