Judge to hear arguments about GPS tracking data in Golsby case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 cameras will be inside of the courtroom as accused killer Brian Golsby makes another appearance before judge Mark Serrott as several motions in the case are discussed.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said one of the motions that won’t be heard Wednesday deals with the GPS tracking device itself. One of the other motions deals with how investigators got ahold of the GPS data.

“I think the issue tomorrow is whether or not detective Forney from grove city police department should have gotten a search warrant to get the information on the GPS device from 3M, the state’s contractor with DRC,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien says pending the results of that hearing, the judge will have to decide if the GPS data will even be used in the case. There’s a possibility the judge could not allow the data after tomorrow’s hearing.

“Certainly I believe we have a case without the GPS evidence, but it’s important in our view to paint the picture of what the defendant did that night. The other nights in which he’s been charged with a crime,” said O’Brien.

“We believe the GPS evidence is reliable evidence. Those of us who carry cell phones are familiar with GPS devices and the scientific reliability of that is well known,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien says Golsby will have another hearing in January to address some of the other motions. This time expert witness will speak on the reliability of the GPS device itself.