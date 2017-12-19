KANSAS CITY, KS (KSHB) An off-duty police officer is being hailed as a hero after he stopped a potential active shooter situation at a Kansas Costco.

Captain Michael Howell was at the Lenexa Costco with a friend when he saw other customers fleeing all around him due to a man with a gun at the front of the store.

Captain Howell drew his off-duty weapon and saw the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Ronald Hunt, pushing a grocery cart with a revolver saying, “I’m an off-duty U.S. Marshal, and I’m here to kill people.”

Howell continued to follow Hunt through the store until they were in a position most to his advantage. He then identified himself and yelled, “Police. Drop the gun. Don’t move.”

When Howell said “police,” for a second time, Hunt turned the gun on him, so Howell fired his weapon, killing Hunt.

Capt. Howell praised the training he gained from working at the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for 22 years, crediting it with giving him the skills he needed to handle the situation.